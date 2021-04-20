While my household has had some differences with the department, we do want to thank the Lincoln City Police Department for putting a swift end to the two activists that were continually harassing my household.
“This is a public street, and I have the right to speak” was apparently in contrast to our cities views about disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
I couldn’t be more appreciative and reassured by the outcome of what could have been a “Portlandesque” situation.
Kevin Koffel,
Lincoln City
