Wednesday when the smoke was so bad, and the evacuation orders were coming out, I asked my wife to take our daughter to Clackamas County.
By the time they made it to NE 22nd street, traffic was at a total standstill.
I walked down to the traffic light at 22nd and Highway 101 as I saw a Department of Transportation truck there.
As I waited for the ODOT employee to finish talking to another motorist, a masked man walked up to me and said, “you look like someone with a question.”
I said, “are you Mayor Anderson?”
Mayor Anderson kindly advised me to have my wife wait for a few hours until the traffic started moving, noting we were in Level 2 in the Oceanlake area.
I think that is pretty great that Mayor Anderson took the time to go out and help others.
He didn’t have a sign, or say who he was, he honestly was only there to help.
We need more people like Dick Anderson, everywhere.
R. Rowlett,
Oceanlake
