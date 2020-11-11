I am writing this to thank some anonymous strangers for their very generous gift!
Sunday noon, six of us friends were eating at the Hilltop Restaurant after church.
The 3 men in our group are Marine and Army veterans.
We discussed veterans issues as well as our disappointment in the election of Biden.
Our waitress brought our $80+ bill that was PAID with a note saying:
“Thank you for your service! Go Trump! We stick together. Hugs!”
That was 12:46 PM on Sunday Nov. 8
We retired citizens are grateful and would like to thank them.
When the waitress showed us the note, we didn’t understand that they had paid our whole bill, so we didn’t get to thank them before they left.
We hope they or someone who knows them reads this.
Carol Rohlfing,
Lincoln City
