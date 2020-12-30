Lakeview Senior Living extends a big THANK YOU to all those who participated in our Angel Tree Auction to benefit the work of Angels Anonymous!
We held a virtual event to keep everyone safe and socially distant. Thanks to a lot of wonderful people, we raised $2,000 for Angels Anonymous! All the money will go to Angels Anonymous for the good work they do.
Thank you to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, the Board of Angels Anonymous, Liv & Laney Beauty Boutique, Oceana Family Literacy, Marci’s Bistro and Zest Creperie, Lincoln City Glass Shop, the Congregational Church of Lincoln City, TLC Credit Union, ONR (Orthopaedic & Neurological Rehabilitation), and Lakeview Senior Living for decorating such gorgeous trees.
Thank you to Bear Valley Nursery for donating some lovely trees for this event.
Thank you to Pacific West Ambulance for being our generous sponsor and making this so successful.
Thank you to Angels Anonymous for their work with the people of the greater Lincoln City area. It is an honor to help you help others.
Jennifer Whitmyer
Executive Director
Lakeview Senior Living
