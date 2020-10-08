Lakeview Senior Living is so grateful for Darcy, Polly, and their wonderful crew at Inn at Wecoma.
They have housed several of our staff and team members after the Echo Mountain Fire burned them out of their houses. We so appreciate their gracious help as they bent over backwards to bring some order and smiles into the lives of our staff who really need the encouragement. We can’t say thank you enough.
We’d also like to thank Lincoln City Church of the Nazarene for supplying basic food, toiletries, snacks, and other necessities for the Echo Mountain Fire victims at Inn at Wecoma. Your support has meant so much to our staff.
We feel so blessed to be part of such a supportive and proactive community. As a major employer in Lincoln City, it’s critical that our staff have stable housing. We appreciate Inn at Wecoma for being a safe and supportive place to land while our Lakeview Senior Living teammates rebuild their lives.
Jennifer Whitmyer,
Executive Director,
Lakeview Senior Living
