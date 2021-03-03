We want to give a shout out to the Lincoln City Fire Department volunteers and others who are running the COVID vaccine clinics at the Taft Fire Station.
The process was efficient and safe. To a person, everyone was courteous and careful.
Kudos to all.
Joan Erlanger,
Chester Noreikis,
Lincoln City
