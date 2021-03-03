TNG voices.jpg

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

We want to give a shout out to the Lincoln City Fire Department volunteers and others who are running the COVID vaccine clinics at the Taft Fire Station.

The process was efficient and safe. To a person, everyone was courteous and careful.

Kudos to all.

Joan Erlanger,

Chester Noreikis,

Lincoln City

0
0
1
0
0

Online Poll

Would you use a ridesharing service if it was offered in Lincoln City?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.