The Lincoln City Senior Center would like to thank all who made this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner for the community a success. This year we elected to hold the dinner as a drive-thru instead of our normal seated dinner due to COVID restrictions.
Thank you to Gallucci’s for donating their ovens, The Beach Club for providing the fixings, McKay’s for giving us a great price on turkeys and, of course, a big thank you to STCCF for the matching grant that helps make this dinner possible.
The Community Center deserves a hand for helping us with traffic flow and handing out meals. And we couldn’t have done it without our volunteers. Thank you for the turkey carvers, those who placed the food in containers, the runners to bring the food to the delivery area and those who helped hand out the dinners to waiting cars.
Finally, thank you to the community for your very generous donations that help offset the cost of the supplies needed for the meal.
-Tamara Staples,
Secretary, Lincoln City Senior Center Board of Directors
