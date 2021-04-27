A large number of your fellow citizens,most of whom are staff and volunteers with North Lincoln Fire and Rescue are and have made it possible for use to get past COVID-19.
They have given their free time to help deliver COVID-19 injections in North Lincoln County. While we can never thank them enough, we can thank them.
They are: Nick Wetlauffer, Kim Sultan, Doug Strange, Dan Sparrow, Jerry Sneed, Ross Smith, Riley Schroder, Virginia Riffel, Bob Riffel, Cody Petersen, Nancey Oksenholt, Erling Oksenholt, Leslie Ogden, Brian Nordyke, Dave Moorman, Marc McPherson, Cheri McPherson, Eric Maestas, Matt Longworth, Lacey LeDoux, Dennis Knudson, Greg Keyte, Ben Jasen, Rymer Hory, Sam Hockett, Fernando Garza, Tom Gakstatter, Candice Dickson, Tim Delugach, Rick Dejager, Tracey Dahlman, Jenna Cowgil, Whitney Cooper, Naomi Carter, Brandson Bowers, Dave Bickerdyke, Angie Bailey, Kristin Angerstein and Christy Andersen.
Ron Woodard,
Lincoln City
