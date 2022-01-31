The latest numbers are in: As of year end 2021, FOLCAS, with income principally generated by the Pick of the Litter thrift store in Newport, has spent over $1 million on direct aid for Lincoln County's shelter animals and pets since our founding in 2009.
Total program services spending for 2021 was $144.7K (up 36% over 2020). Adding this to our previous cumulative total puts us one thousand dollars past this impressive million dollar milestone.
The 2021 total includes $65.2K for the spay and neuter of animals in the Lincoln County Animal Shelter and $79.5K in financial aid for medical and dental care and spay/neuter for the pets of county residents with limited resources. We thank the Central Coast Humane Society for administering the latter funds on our behalf.
The outlook was bleak two years ago, when Pick of the Litter had to close for five months due to the pandemic, but thanks to our tireless volunteers and our loyal shoppers and donors, it has come roaring back at the new location on NE First at Fogarty. With additional support from generous local businesses and individuals in Lincoln County and beyond, we have been able to maintain our full level of commitments to the animals in spite of all obstacles.
We extend our warmest gratitude to the community of animal lovers that has enabled us to bring so much aid and comfort to so many local animals and the people who care for them.
-Emily DeHuff, President
Friends of Lincoln County Animals
www.folcas.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.