Today, August 26th, is a day to celebrate!
Although August 18th is the day Tennessee became the last, necessary state to ratify the amendment, it wasn’t until August 26th that the US Congress formally ratified the 19th Amendment, verifying that “the right to vote shall not be denied on account of sex.” On that day, women earned the right to vote after eighty (80!) years of suffrage, which included insults, arrests and even physical abuse. The suffragists were strong women who would not quit until they achieved their much-deserved goal.
We are so fortunate to live in a state that encourages all eligible voters to vote by mail (vote at home!). Take advantage of that right and 1) verify that your registration is current by going to the Secretary of State’s website (sos.oregon.gov), 2) educate yourself about the candidates and issues (VOTE411.org as well as Oregon’s Voters’ Pamphlet) and 3) when you receive your ballot (scheduled to be mailed on October 14th), fill it out and either put it in the mail – no postage required – or put it in one of the many drop boxes throughout the county.
On Nov. 3rd, all citizens of this precious Democracy will have the opportunity for our voices to be heard. Today let us keep that in mind as we celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment. And remember, women were not given the right to vote. We earned it. Did you already celebrate the 19th Amendment on August 18th? Great! Why not celebrate again today? The right to vote is even more valuable today than it was 100 years ago!
Georgia Roelof,
League of Woman Voters,
Lincoln City
