Susan Wahlke... Informed, proven, leadership you can trust!
At this time in Lincoln City’s changes and development, this is precisely the type of mayoral leadership we need for our city to move forward. Susan Wahlke brings years of public service, volunteer experiences, significant municipal work experiences, business skills and 28 years of life experiences in and around Lincoln City.
In addition to her extensive public service, Susan served as Ward 1 City Council member, having also served on it’s budget committee. She is a calm, reflective, open minded and creative thinker in her responses to complex city issues.
Susan pays attention to detail and supports her colleagues in coming to consensus with workable solutions. The fact that she was Council President indicates her leadership ability with her peers.
Susan seeks out creative, yet practical solutions for problems facing our city. She also seeks out other similar communities and discusses with their leaders solutions they have found useful and effective.
Susan has credibility among business leaders in Lincoln City, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce when she was the Chamber Ambassador.
I believe she has the kind of background I want for our next Mayor. She can hit the ground running and not spend her term of office learning how to be a Mayor or wasting Council time and resources, learning how city government works.
For these reasons Susan Wahlke gets my vote for Mayor of Lincoln City.
Cindy Thompson,
Lincoln City
