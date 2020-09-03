With the world going through cataclysmic changes around me it’s time to take stock of my actions.
I need to wake up from the slumber of living unconsciously and become a conscious participant in my community and partake in the democracy which governs it. Being an angry helpless bystander doesn’t help repair what’s been broken.
What I absolutely can’t do is to continue what I’ve done in the past -- those actions and inactions which have put the world in jeopardy.
I understand the hesitation to change and the need to deny the cold hard facts of climate change reality. I would love to return to the good old days and business as usual; however, that is proving to be impossible lest I risk all that I hold precious. Since the Industrial Revolution began, humanity became subject to 1) the notion that everything in business boils down to money, and 2) the fallacious idea of the possibility of infinite growth on a finite planet.
For example, because of my/our excessive lifestyle coupled with the use of fossil fuels the oceans have warmed as well as been overfished. This has led to the decline of all sea life to half the numbers it was since 1980 according to the World Wildlife Fund and ABC News.
If we continue our business as usual, by 2050 the oceans will be rendered mostly dead. And this is only one sad fact of a thousand others that demonstrate the degradation of our Earth.
Now in comes Covid 19 to focus my attention on the consequences of careless action. I, along with most of the rest of my community, have become much more careful since the pandemic started. I now see Lincoln County citizens reach out to one another like never before with color blindness and generosity.
I now recognize the sanctity, privilege and preciousness of life, mine and others. Another gift Covid has brought me is the understanding of how rapidly the Earth can heal itself if given the chance. Just from one week to the next I have noticed clearer skies, less noise, less pollution, less traffic and the sound of song birds not jets filling the air.
Seems that the reasonable thing to do is to encourage what Mother Nature has thrust upon me -- that is, to care. As has been clearly proven, we humans have been the perpetrators and designers of the mess we are in.
Therefore, we might very well redesign our way back to a more healthy and happy lifestyle. I want to work together with others regardless of their affiliations, race and beliefs to do this. Let’s start by putting care and love back into the equation of our governance.
Local and state elections will soon be held. To my mind those who might best deliver these qualities are; Cynthia Jacobi, Beatrize Botello and Dietmar Goebel all running for Newport City Council as well as Mellissa Cribbens for State Senate Seat #5 and Sandy Roumagoux, candidate for Newport Mayor.
Don’t be fooled by the myth that voting doesn’t count. It does, and never so much as today. Please vote for progressive, thoughtful and responsive leaders.
Bill Kucha,
Depoe Bay
