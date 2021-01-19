The following definitions are taken from the Oxford dictionary of the English Language. These words have gotten significant play lately, so I thought a concise definition might be useful.
DELUSION noun
1) the act of befooling with false impressions or beliefs
2) the fact or condition of being cheated and led to believe what is false
3) a deception; a fixed false opinion or belief with regard to objective things especially as a form of mental derangement.
SEDITION
conduct or language inciting to rebellion against the constituted authority in a state
one who practices sedition or incites others to sedition; a promoter of disloyalty and factious strife against a government or state
Just food for thought.
Stay safe. Stay healthy.
Joan Erlanger,
Lincoln City
