I just wanted to take one last opportunity, before moving into retirement, to thank you for your amazing support of me and the men and women of the Lincoln City Police Department.
Law Enforcement has faced some dark days recently, but never once has your trust and faith in our organization faded.
I have never been so proud of a team as I am of this group of Police Officers, Dispatchers and administrative staff. They truly go above and beyond every single day to take care of our community. It is made so much easier on them knowing that our community has our back.
The support of our community is what is making LCPD so successful. Your willingness to engage our people in our community outreach programs such as
National Night Out, Blue Christmas, The LCPD Citizens Academy, our LCPD Summer Camps and so many others helps create relationships with our personnel reaching beyond the badge.
Our Dispatchers, Administrative staff and our Officers come to work every day trying to make our community proud and keep you safe. I am leaving highly confident that our agency is Operating at the top level and that our internal leadership is perfectly prepared to lead us on into a bright future.
I am forever grateful for the honor of serving as a police officer in this amazing community for the last 34 years and 43 total in this profession.
LCPD will continue to faithfully and valiantly protect and serve. I hope our community will continue to take good care of them too.
Thank you for the cherished memories.
Chief of Police (RETIRED)
