Support the Clean Energy for America Act
Are you tired of COVID and its negative impact on your life? Want to do something positive
that will really make you feel good and be good for you (and a lot of others as well)? Write to your senators and representatives in Congress to support the Clean Energy for America Act and the INVEST in America Act!!
Clean energy is the fastest growing industry in America and provides a huge opportunity
for high-quality union jobs that will help rebuild the middle class. Some of those good paying jobs include Building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, Manufacturing & installing millions of solar panels and tens of thousands of wind turbines, Replacing the lead pipes in every community, upgrading 4 million buildings to be energy efficient, and Manufacturing 40 million electric vehicles in the USA by 2030!
The Oregon legislature has made a great start with HB 2021, relating to clean energy. Now it’s
time for the US Congress to do their part. An overwhelming, bipartisan majority of Americans support infrastructure investments, and passage of the Clean Energy for America Act will mean clean air, clean water, reduce the current climate crisis and ensure a better, healthier life for our children (and our grandchildren)!
Georgia Roelof
Lincoln City, OR
