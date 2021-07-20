Unpublished resolution causes question
I am writing to ask what you think of the fact that the city council passed one resolution without ever publishing it. Resolution 2021-31, on the agenda for June 29 skips straight from 2021-30 to 2021-32, and are using the fact that they “control the surface streets” to block vehicular access to the beach.
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department refused to rescind OAR 736-024-0025 on the grounds that the beach belongs to everyone, not just locals. Some residents of Lincoln City wanted the northernmost access closed after people realized that they could legally park on the beach there, and started doing so.
Arguments that I have heard against that beach access being open have included: “It ruins my sunset,” “On-beach parking will encourage drug use and alcohol abuse,” and the evergreen “Won’t someone please think of the children!”
The city government seems to have decided that the workaround is to close the city streets immediately before they become beach accesses, didn’t publish the original resolution, and have now extended the resolution (originally for two weeks) for an additional two and a half months. (They did at least publish resolution 2021-34).
While this might seem like a great solution to the city government, this removes the only two fully accessible locations in the northern half of Lincoln City.
While not all of the rest involve long flights of stairs, anyone who does not have a specialized beach capable wheelchair is unable to get down onto the beach at any location North of the D river as far as I can tell.
While reducing city wide parking by removing these two 300 foot wide parking areas, they don’t seem to be enforcing any of the current on street parking restrictions, presumably so that parking becomes a real problem and they will be able to start charging for parking and parking permits as they have previously suggested.
In summary, the city government seems to have found an underhanded mechanism to close the only beach accesses in Lincoln County, have failed to publish some of their resolutions, and have decided that their opinion is more important than that of the rest of the county, or indeed state.
Adam Morris
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.