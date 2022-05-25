The astonishing turnout of outraged Depoe Bay citizens at the Tuesday, May 17, city council meeting illustrated just how out of step our mayor and much of the city council are with the town’s residents.
They said “enough” to the plethora of progressive initiatives and pet projects that emanate from every meeting, often in the form of vacuous virtue-signaling. They decried the brazen conflicts of interest and ethical lapses that have come to characterize this administration, and rightly blamed the current government for the recent resignation of our prized city recorder.
I want to thank those brave citizens for stepping forward and speaking frankly to their elected representatives. It sounded to me like they have regime change on their minds, and they don’t care who knows it.
-Rick Beasley, Depoe Bay
