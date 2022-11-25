Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Letters to the Editor

The newest public art at the Cultural Center is unbelievable and irrelevant.

We have mountains, a lake and, above all, a beautiful 7 miles of coastline. This sculpture, and I use that word loosely, is completely out of place. It is huge, looks like a giant insect and was plopped down on the front lawn next to an asphalt parking lot.

