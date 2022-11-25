The newest public art at the Cultural Center is unbelievable and irrelevant.
We have mountains, a lake and, above all, a beautiful 7 miles of coastline. This sculpture, and I use that word loosely, is completely out of place. It is huge, looks like a giant insect and was plopped down on the front lawn next to an asphalt parking lot.
I don't know who chose it, I don't know how much was paid for it, but I do know it simply looks ridiculous. A sculpture of this size and type may belong elsewhere in front of a building that is bigger than it is, but it doesn't belong here.
Can't we have public art that enhances the natural beauty of our town and all that surrounds us!
