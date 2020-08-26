I rented a Lincoln City home through Meredith Lodging in January for a Spring Break for 13 family members.
One-two weeks before our arrival I canceled due to the COVID. I could not get a refund, only a credit to be used by year-end in the same home. Then I learned the rate for four nights in October were nearly $800 more than a Spring Break weekend.
After some fee reductions it was still costing me $600 more so I opted for three nights instead of four and that was still approximately $80 more.
After contacting the LC Chamber of Commerce, the LC Mayor and the Oregon DOJ, I was able to get the rates for the October visit down to that of the March visit, which resulted in a refund of approximately $500.
Under current guidelines, socializing in groups of more than 10 would cause my group to violate those guidelines and we don’t know the October guidelines yet. Regardless, my children and grandchildren don’t want to jeopardize the health of the seniors that are in our group so no one wants to go.
It’s really sad when you have a 5-year business relationship with a firm and then find out what they are really like. Neither COVID, hurricane nor flood will keep Meredith Lodging from collecting their income. It’s not morals and ethics, it’s only money that counts.
I have two choices, don’t go and lose $1,600 or go and risk the health of 12 other close relatives.
Steven Daiker,
Beaver Creek
