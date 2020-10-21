As a Lincoln County Deputy District Attorney, I appear in front of Pro-Tem Judge, Amanda Benjamin, on a daily basis.
Without hesitation, Judge Benjamin is perfect in the role. She’s knowledgeable, fair, and even tempered. What the general public doesn’t see is how wise Judge Benjamin is with her use of the resources of Lincoln County and the State of Oregon. There’s only so much to go around, especially in this economy. EVERY decision a judge makes uses resources provided by taxpayers.
Should someone be on supervised probation? Should someone be in jail? Should someone receive counseling? Should someone receive treatment? Should someone be hospitalized? The list is endless, but the amount of resources available is not.
Because I appear in front of Judge Benjamin consistently, I am able to see how thoughtful she is in her methodology applied to each person who appears in front of her. She is meticulous and intuitive in her approach. She wants to know as much about the defendant as possible. If this is a repeat offender, what didn’t work last time? Why didn’t it work? What could be done differently this time? What is the defendant receptive to? What resources would best be utilized to correct the behavior?
Every judge should be fair, tough on crime and sympathetic of victims. Judge Benjamin has those qualities. Equally as important, she understands the vast responsibility given to her as a judge to be a wise steward of the public’s money. Accordingly, she has my vote.
Michael Thornicroft,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.