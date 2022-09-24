Voices of the Community

In these divisive times, there is no better candidate for our next governor than centrist Betsy Johnson.

Betsy has served in our state's Senate for over 16 years, and in her last election in 2018, received not only the Democratic Party nod, but also the Republican and Independent Party nominations through write-in votes, winning in a huge landslide, with over 82% of the vote. Her bipartisan spirit is needed now more than ever.

