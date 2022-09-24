In these divisive times, there is no better candidate for our next governor than centrist Betsy Johnson.
Betsy has served in our state's Senate for over 16 years, and in her last election in 2018, received not only the Democratic Party nod, but also the Republican and Independent Party nominations through write-in votes, winning in a huge landslide, with over 82% of the vote. Her bipartisan spirit is needed now more than ever.
Betsy is well known as a no-nonsense, get-things-done leader, and will work tirelessly to bring all sides together to find common sense solutions to our most pressing issues, be it creating more affordable housing, improving our schools, enhancing public safety, or tackling homelessness.
Betsy’s list of endorsements spans the political spectrum, from our Democratic US Congressman Kurt Schrader, and Governor Ted Kulongoski, to Republican US Senator Gordon Smith, to former Democratic US Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, founder of the independent Forward Party.
Last month, I collected signatures in my Cutler City neighborhood to get Betsy’s name on the ballot. I was overwhelmed that over 80% of those I met enthusiastically signed my petition sheets, with many voicing their strong support. Let your voice be heard this November, and vote for Betsy Johnson for governor.
