I have known Dick and Sue Anderson for many years.
Dick Anderson is a man of high integrity and solid common sense. He has a calm domineer and a quick wit. You only have to talk to him for a short time to realize that he actually cares about what you have to say.
Dick Anderson has a strong grasp on the issues important to his constituents and is a person you can depend on to do what he says he will do.
I’m voting for Dick Anderson because Oregon needs a different way to move forward, and Dick Anderson has the best way.
Les Pluard,
Owner - Vista Construction,
Lincoln City
