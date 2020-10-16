As a woman now in her 80s, I look at the present and smile. I entered the workforce in the 1950s. Those were much different times to be a woman trying to succeed. I would eventually become the first female executive for Boise Cascade.
I remember all the horrible things I had to put up with, the inappropriate comments, consistent roadblocks and obstacles. At times, I just wanted to quit, but I’d look around the boardroom and I was the ONLY woman there. I knew someday it would change and other women would come after me. Well, things have changed. A bit.
Now, in retirement, I am delighted to see women like Judge Amanda Benjamin in places of power and influence. I’ve read up on her and I like what I’ve read. Plus, she’s already proving she was the right choice. She is actually doing the job we hired her to do, and she’s doing it well.
Also, Judge Benjamin was hired by our local judges, lawyers and managers. Judge Benjamin beat out several applicants. Judge Benjamin WAS NOT appointed by Governor Brown. I don’t like Governor Brown making decisions that affect Lincoln County. It’s up to us to decide who we want as our judge.
We now have the choice to stick with the candidate that we selected, or vote for the one Governor Brown selected.
I am voting for Judge Benjamin. She is the one we hired; now let’s make it official and elect her to the position.
Shelly Thornicroft,
Lincoln City
