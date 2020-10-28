I am voting for Amanda Benjamin for Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge and I urge you to join me in voting for her.
I have known pro tem Judge Benjamin since she was a deputy district attorney here in Lincoln County. I’ve worked very closely with pro tem Judge Benjamin and saw, firsthand, her vast knowledge of the law. I also saw her ability to apply the law fairly while maintaining an extremely high level of integrity and professionalism.
As the current pro tem Judge she hit the ground running. Her brilliance in case law became evident immediately as she was able to step into the very big shoes of retired Judge Sanders and immediately make an impact. If my endorsement isn’t enough, please take into consideration that the other two Circuit Court judges in Lincoln County publicly endorse her as well.
Your vote is the most important thing in 2020, please join me in voting Amanda Benjamin Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge.
I have known the other candidate for longer than pro tem Judge Benjamin, and she is a nice person. However, this is not a personality contest. it’s about who’s best for the job. Please join me in voting for Amanda Benjamin.
Mike Leake,
Newport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.