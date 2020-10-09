I would hope. That’s the theme of my letter. Hope.
As a Lincoln County Deputy District Attorney, I write this letter in support of my friend and my commissioner, Claire Hall. I continue to be amazed at her work ethic, her dedication to this community and her availability when a constituent wants to meet with her. She is truly here for us and active in the community she represents.
Here’s where “hope” comes in.
2020 has been a disastrous time to be an elected official at any level, be it local, state or federal. We have had so many issues happening this year that bring about opposing sides, with strong beliefs from each camp. I have told Commissioner Hall repeatedly this year that she cannot satisfy everyone. It’s impossible.
What she can do is be very transparent about everything. She has done that tenfold. I don’t think I have ever encountered an elected official that is as transparent as Commissioner Hall. She keeps us informed consistently. I value that.
When it comes time to vote, I would hope that each voter realize that Commissioner Hall has been trying to do her absolute best during these trying times. There simply hasn’t been any obvious right or wrong answers. Thankfully, she has been there for us during these trying times.
Now, more than ever, we will need her experience going forward as we dig our way out of the hole Covid-19 has created. Without reservation, she has my vote.
Michael Thornicroft,
Lincoln City
