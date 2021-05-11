I have thought long and hard about what makes a “Good” Mayor ? I believe it is…
Someone who has the ability to “listen” to the residents of our city – to the people that work hard and pay their taxes – which are extremely high .
A person that can be the “voice” of the people of Lincoln City
Someone who can negate and work with current sitting council members
A person who knows finances and can budget our city properly, cut down on all unnecessary; and over spending
Two of the candidates have already been Mayor or on City Council – If you couldn’t do the job the 1st or 2nd time why would I want to have you back in? I wouldn’t
It is these very people that voted in items costing the City millions of dollars without even a single residents vote – how sneaky is that?
The past Mayors and City Council Members that are now running for Mayor – make it obvious to me that they Do Not Care about their constituents
Example: 87 million dollar urban renewal plan, increase in our garbage rates, etc. These items were put into place during Covid-19 and the Echo Fire, not one person got a vote – again sneaky.
What I know is that we need a person to be Mayor like Fernando Garza, I have met him, spent time discussing the issues and his ideas on how to address them.
Fernando Garza in my eyes is a very focused, extremely hard working candidate, who knows, understands; and loves this community.
Fernando knows finances, how to budget and “He Will” get all of this Reckless Spending under control.
Fernando “Will Have” townhall meetings because Fernando “wants” to hear the people of Lincoln City; and have us involved asking questions and giving ideas.
Fernando Garza is a “New Breath of Fresh Air” to this City and he is “My Choice” for “Lincoln City Mayor”
Lisa Corzine,
Lincoln City
