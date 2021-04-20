Riley Hoagland’s record of service to Lincoln City and its residents for over 10 years speaks volumes.
As our Ward 2 councilor, Riley has been very responsive to our questions and concerns on countless occasions, at times challenging prevailing opinions on the council as they addressed difficult topics and winning others to see a different view. He considers all sides of arguments before making decisions, and is open to creative solutions.
He is a forward looking mayoral candidate, not just content with the status quo. There is much to celebrate about this city, but there are serious issues that need attention too, and Riley is unafraid to tackle them. From workforce housing to protecting natural resources to economic development, his priorities reflect the future of our city. As a working parent, he brings a fresh perspective to the role of mayor that will benefit all citizens of Lincoln City.
There are many residents in this town who are not heard, and Riley listens to them. He has advocated for city use of modern communication via social media, which we all witnessed was critically lacking during the fire evacuation, but where everyone turned for answers. Because he is uniquely positioned to listen and learn from the workforce citizens, we can expect this kind of vision from Riley when he is elected mayor.
Please join us in electing Riley Hoagland as mayor of Lincoln City.
Joanne Daschel and Ren Jacob,
Lincoln City
