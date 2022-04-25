I was born on the Oregon coast and have been a resident of Oregon my entire life. As a child, I attended Delake Elementary and Oceanlake Grade School. In 1966, my family moved to the valley. In 1997, I joyfully returned to Lincoln City and have lived and worked here for the past twenty-five years. This is the first time that I have spoken publicly regarding politics, but I feel duty bound to do so at this point in time.
Please vote for Stan Pulliam for Governor of Oregon. We need to bring back support for strong community values, respect for our police and our Constitutional rights. I believe that Stan will lead us in the right direction,
He has proven to be an exemplary Mayor for Sandy, Oregon and shown himself to care about the citizens of Sandy and all Oregonians. Stan listens and responds to his constituents. He cares about our safety and a higher quality of education for our children. He cares about our freedom of choice and being accountable for our actions. As a man of action he stands strong for his convictions.
When elected Governor, he plans to reach out to Oregonians to seek our valuable input. A vote for Stan is a vote for a down to earth, approachable person who I believe will accomplish positive changes for Oregon. Stan will make us proud again to be an Oregonian.
Please join me in voting for Stan Pulliam for Governor. Thank you.
-Marilyn Nolan, Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.