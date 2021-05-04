Given our former Mayor Dick Anderson’s resignation after serving two of his four year term, and the resignation of our City Manager in April, what we DO NOT need is to revisit the past conflicts of the Don Williams one mayoral term.
Many of the voters in Lincoln City believe former Mayor Williams did not provide effective leadership for our City or the City Council, during his one term from 2015-2018. On the contrary, he regularly attended Council meetings seeming unfocused and unprepared to deal with the Council agenda. He also was frequently argumentative with citizen representatives and Council member comments.
Local news articles during his one term as Mayor, reported recall efforts against him for allegations of conflicts of interest regarding his business, and his policy decisions as Mayor. Such allegations led to an ethics commission complaint, and an attempted recall.
Many city residents believed these problems affected the Council and the staff’s ability to conduct its business in a conflict-free work environment.
WHAT WE DO NEED is an ethical, knowledgeable candidate, with the leadership experience to serve Lincoln City on Day One!
We believe that mayoral candidate is Susan Wahlke. She has proven through her work and public service experience, that she can bring people together and get things done.
VOTE for Susan to move our city forward, not return to the past.
Elaine Walsh,
Lincoln City
