This ballot measure is nothing short of elder abuse!
The proponents would have you believe you’re saving the community but in actuality you’re voting away your property rights at the time that most retired Lincoln County residents will need them most.
Jobs and county funding are at stake, but the real issue buried among the arguments is that Lincoln County senior citizens are facing end of life decisions for their loved ones and will no longer have the option of short-term rental to pay nursing home or medical expenses.
Think about this… Most people want to keep their beautiful beach community homes in their families. Voting yes on this ballot measure will take away your right to utilize your property to help offset costs. You would have to sell if you came up short of cash for medical and nursing home costs. Long-term care insurance is expensive and Lincoln County residents most likely do not have this.
Please don’t vote way your property rights at this crucial time in your lives. This ballot measure will not help the community with housing issues as the opponents claim. It would just make STR owners leave their homes seasonally empty… Because you can’t lease it out long-term if you want to still use your own property. Please don’t be fooled by the proponent’s untrue claims. Vote no!
Sincerely,
Kelly Gresh
South Beach
