Dear Editor:
Neighbors of Ward 1, on September 21 we have the opportunity to elect our City Councilor for Ward 1. We urge you t vote for candidate Elaine Starmer. Elaine brings a wealth of experience to effectively represent our Ward citizens, and to make a significant contribution to the important issues facing our city.
With her considerable background in project management for both large and small private businesses, Elaine has a strong “can do” attitude for issues faced by her clients. She uses that strength and her excellent communication skills, to focus on various resolutions to complex problems, providing a fresh perspective on the options available. She is not timid about challenging status quo thinking, when the goal is community needs.
Elaine is focused on a strong sense of community among citizens and building a responsive government to maintain an environment which nurtures healthy growth, livability, affordable housing, living wage jobs, and community safety.
Elaine has a solid background in public service and familiarity with issues facing Lincoln City. She has served on the City’s Budget Committee for three years and is a strong advocate within her local neighborhood association,
Elaine has said that her goal as a Councilor is to help our city make revenue growth decisions in an equitable and balanced manner for both residents and tourism. Let’s help her do this and benefit from her commitment to improve the lives in our community. Vote Elaine Starmer for Ward 1 City Council.
Cindy Thompson
Elaine Walsh
Lincoln City
