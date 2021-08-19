The special election on September 21, is not only to elect a City Councilor to represent the residents in Ward 1 for the next three years, but also to elect someone who can provide leadership and skills that enable the City Council to reach tangible goals, reflective of the needs of the entire population. Decisions are made at public meetings with respectful debate and factual details, and only then are these made by consensus of the Council members.
Elaine Starmer has been a vocal member on the Budget Committee for the past three years. She brings the background and professional knowledge to create options for increasing city revenue. This IS an issue to not be overlooked, as the city will be needing budget knowledge to create plans to move forward. She has actual plans and thoughts about how to improve and increase financial stability.
Elaine has worked with diverse teams in her professional career and knows how to be a productive participant who can help resolve issues coming before the Council. Elaine Starmer would be an asset to the Council with her ability to insightfully plan and follow through with a commitment to the community.
I support and encourage the voters of Ward 1 to cast a vote for Elaine Starmer as their Ward 1 Councilor, and as a committed member of the Lincoln City City Council.
Judy Casper
Lincoln City
