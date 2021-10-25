Measure 21-203 effects only residences in unincorporated Lincoln County - incorporated cities already have protections for residential zones. If you live in a city, your property will not be effected by passing, but you can vote in favor.
Please restore some balance to our county residential neighborhoods by supporting regulations/limitations on Short Term Rentals.
Commercial enterprises belong in Commercial Zoning. Residential Zones should be protected by the Board of Commissioners.
Young families have had to leave due to housing prices inflated by the STRs - in my community of Otter Rock about 30 homes of 140 have converted to STRs, several homes have been built exclusively as STRs. Existing home prices have increased by nearly 50% in the last couple of years.
Long term rentals are becoming extinct. Where will you live if 21-203 fails?
The vacation rental industry is spending $100’s of thousands to try to defeat this measure. The small number of residents, about 525, cannot possibly raise enough funding to compete with that corporate money coming from outside our communities and the state. But your vote can prevail!
Surely, our quality of life that drew us to live here has value. Please help us protect residential, family neighborhoods. Yes on 21-203
Patricia Anderson
Otter Rock
