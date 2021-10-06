Wow! A full page ad in the News Guard on October 5th appears to indicate to world as we know it coming to an end if Measure 21-203 passes after a vote from residents.
I cannot imagine local businesses, restaurants, workers, schools and community development being “devastated” with this measure. We are seeing unprecedented shortages in workers available to fill necessary jobs in the county. Hospitals, schools, restaurants, hotels, and other employers are unable to fill vacancies due to the shortages of available rentals in the area.
The workers currently employed are being stretched thin due to these shortages creating longer wait times for our local residents and tourists as well.
I truly resent the large houses (hotels) being rented in my formerly quiet little neighborhood, a neighborhood in Lincoln Beach zoned as residential not commercial.
Please join me in voting a resounding YES on this measure in November!
Karen Nichols
Depoe Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.