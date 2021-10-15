If you are a registered voter in Lincoln County, you have the right to vote on Measure 21-203 even if you live in a city.
YES on 21-203 applies to 525 STRs outside city limits.
YES on 21-203 does not 'ban' STRs in the cities. Outside the cities, Owners can rent short-term for 5 years. Then they either sell the house, occupy it, or turn it into a full-time rental.
Who needs long-term housing? Hospitality workers, doctors, school teachers, etc. who will work and pay more taxes, eat out more, and visit our local stores more than tourists.
Who wants you to vote against 21-203? Short-term rental management companies, out-of-area owners, and a few realtors.
Meredith Lodging, founded by Jon and Meredith Oksenholdt, contributed $200,000.00 to the Support Lincoln County Jobs PAC and fight 525 existing STRs.
The opposition is also asking STR owners to register themselves as voters in Lincoln County temporarily. These aren't your neighbors.
YES on 21-203 was organized by a community group called 15neighborhoods. We are your neighbors.
Google the reviews of unsatisfied renters on both Meredith Lodging's and Vacasa's sites. Talk to people who lost their full-time neighbors because of the short-term rental invasion that brought 24/7 unmanaged hotels that can't be monitored due to enforcement staffing shortages.
Many tourist cities are now changing their laws; some include having the owner physically live in the VRD at least 50% of the time.
Help the local economy and neighborhoods survive. Vote YES on 21-203.
Susan Walker
Lincoln City
