Recently, I’ve been having conversations with friends and neighbors who I know share my values but who are considering voting for Betsy Johnson.
Betsy has been working hard to market herself as a “middle-of-the-road” alternative to the supposedly “far-left” Tina Kotek. But when I explain to them some of the extreme positions that Betsy has taken during her long legislative career – her alliance with the faux grassroots alt-right Timber Unity group, her role in killing the Democrats’ environmental legislation, her 100% NRA rating and opposition to responsible gun safety bills, her votes against expanding voter access measures - they are horrified.
“COIN,” the Consolidated Oregon Indivisible Network (coin.org), has put together an eye opening and comprehensive comparison/contrast of Johnson’s and Kotek’s positions on the issues. Kotek’s amazing record of getting key legislation passed is laid out in contrast to Johnson’s record of defending the interests of her corporate sponsors. See for yourself: coinoregon.org/endorsements/gubernatorial-race
You may think that most liberal-leaning people know these differences. Unfortunately, with loads of money from corporate Oregon, Johnson has been convincing enough to bring this race to a toss-up.
We need to get the word out about Betsy and make sure our friends and family don’t get duped by the “moderate Betsy myth.” Please pass the information from COIN to family, friends and acquaintances so they can see the truth behind Johnson’s rhetoric and the strength of Kotek’s record and why Oregon needs Tina Kotek as the next Governor.
