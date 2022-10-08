Letters to the Editor

Recently, I’ve been having conversations with friends and neighbors who I know share my values but who are considering voting for Betsy Johnson.

Betsy has been working hard to market herself as a “middle-of-the-road” alternative to the supposedly “far-left” Tina Kotek. But when I explain to them some of the extreme positions that Betsy has taken during her long legislative career – her alliance with the faux grassroots alt-right Timber Unity group, her role in killing the Democrats’ environmental legislation, her 100% NRA rating and opposition to responsible gun safety bills, her votes against expanding voter access measures - they are horrified.

