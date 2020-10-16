We have known State Rep. David Gomberg since he was elected. We value his dedication to families and businesses and his ability to navigate the myriad issues facing our coastal communities.
We met David at an annual fundraising event in Pacific City that supported in-school art programs. His active yearly participation communicated to us how much he cares about kids and education. He made a lasting impression.
When a vacationing black family was verbally accosted with racial slurs on one of our beaches, David invited the family to lunch. He reassured them that the incident did not represent the people of Oregon or his district and offered them his personal support.
We were especially moved by Rep. Gomberg during the recent wildfires. While unsure if his own home had burned in the Echo Mountain fire, he called into an online broadcast the following morning from his evacuation site to update folks about the fire status and resources available to evacuees and families.
These are examples of the kind of elected official and person he is. In a year of pandemic, economic depression, wildfires, racial injustice awareness, and political turmoil, David Gomberg is working hard on all the issues. It’s a job requiring tons of energy and time. He is clearly up to it.
We hope everyone in Oregon Congressional District 10 will join us in voting for David Gomberg as our State Representative. We need his intelligent, informed, caring leadership as we meet the challenges that await us.
Kim and Mark Cavatorta,
Hebo
