We purchased in Phase 2 of Lincoln Palisades in early 2017. We did due diligence specifically to purchase in an area that did not have or imposed HOAs, or fees. It was represented to us, upon which representations we trusted and relied, by our realtor, our builder, and the developer, Alpha Building Ventures LLC, there were no HOAs, only CC&Rs The disclosure document signed by the developer’s agent, and us thereafter, states “yes” there are CC&R; “no monthly or annual dues“; yes” there is an association, “community organization CCR’s”
We have lived peaceably here since that time until on February 5, 2022 we received the January 31 letter from an attorney representing Alpha Building Ventures, LLC, enclosing Amended and Restated Declaration of CCRs for Lincoln Palisades Subdivision. That Addendum attached Ex. A describing all the properties impacted, including ours. (Further, that document includes the Palisades Condominiums, a separate parcel and entity, that already has its own enforced HOAs.)
We, as well as a contingent of this neighborhood, are vehemently opposed to the formation or reinstatement of a Homeowners Association. Such imposition of HOA is self-serving to the developer, for its financial gain, and does not benefit the people who actually live or plan to live here. We are further opposed to a fee assessment for this HOA. The CC&Rs in place are complete, definitions clear, and serve the purpose for Lincoln Palisades Homeowners.
We all say NO! To HOA!!
-Leslie and Don Suva, and Margaret Powell, Lincoln City
