Apparently Lincoln City has succeeded from the USA, dubious at this particular time or not- Columbus Day is a Federally recognized holiday where banks and the USPS as well as other businesses are closed.
The city should not have authority to dictate which holidays are recognized, what’s next? Thanksgiving?
This is unAmerican and what I can only assume is some liberal attempt at deconstructing our society.
The dictator at the the head of the planning department in some unholy alliance with a subdivision which is prohibited from working on Federally recognized holidays has decided that since the city doesn’t recognize Columbus Day, no one else does. I have a copy of this agreement in writing, but, unfortunately, not a good lawyer. Aghast in Lincoln Fruitopia
Kevin Koffel,
Lincoln City
