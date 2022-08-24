I am aware that Lincoln City relies on the tourist industry for revenue and jobs for those who support this industry.
The permanent residents who live in neighborhoods, like mine, seem to be low on the list of priorities. The worry that Oregonians won't have access to the beaches because of Measure 21-203 is ludicrous.
My neighborhood was rezoned to include VRD's without regard to the impact it would have on permanent residents.
Aren't there enough hotels, motels and huge empty houses waiting for "the season" while they hide the beach from our view and while the working folks who support these businesses can't find an affordable place to live?
Where is the balance? Greed is at the helm of this ship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.