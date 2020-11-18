The Witches of Depoe Bay would like to give a huge and heartfelt thank you to the community at large for the generous contributions to the 11th Annual Food drive, held Saturday, October 31.
The donations this year broke all previous records. The Bayside Chapel Food Pantry in Depoe Bay received 1670 pounds of food, and $5311 in cash and checks!
The Food Pantry operates in connection with Food Share of Lincoln County. They are open every Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Sandra DeMuri,
Depoe Bay
