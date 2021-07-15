A pilot once was supposed to fly from NYC to LA. He ended up in Ireland and claimed navigation error. Well he made a comeback on July 3rd for the Devils Lake fireworks.
With a sizable crowd gathered at Regatta Park anxious to get back to normal and enjoy a night out, Wrong Way struck again.
The crowd had gathered as in the past, with sparklers, fireworks and music filling the air. Each illegal firework filling the air amped up the anticipation.
Imagine our shock and then anger as the fireworks display started and could not be seen by the park attendees, Wrong way parked the barge so that the trees in the park totally blocked the view of many.
We could see the flashes of color and hear the booms but little else.
I have gone many years to the park and have enjoyed the fireworks display. This year when it was needed the most after Covid it was a huge disappointment.
They should have done better and had someone with experience plan placement of the barge.
So disappointing.
Larry Skelly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.