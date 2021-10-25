We have lived in a residential zoned area of Otter Rock for 25 years and after almost 20 years of a peaceful respectable neighborhood, 2/3’s of the homes on our street are now STR’s.
These STR’s create specific problems for the permanent residents like parking, litter, excess noise, dog feces on our beach trails, stolen property, vandalism, loss of privacy, disrobing surfers to mention a few. Most property owners don’t reside in the Community, State or the even the Country.
After contacting Lincoln County Planning regarding using our residential (double lot) to put a small drive thru coffee shack on our property, we were informed that only commercial properties are allowed to be income properties. So how are residentially zoned properties allowed to be STR’s?
Many of these properties were long term rentals or owned by blue collar workers and professionals like teachers, police and fire. Now these house strangers instead of neighbors we could get to know and count on for a hand, cup of sugar or a neighborhood bar-b-que.
Between STRs, Pura Vida Surf Shop and Cliffside Coffee we are continuously inundated with strangers, year round. These strangers don’t have the same consideration for our community or our properties that the full time residents have and they never will. It appears that our County Commissioners and our State Representatives are more interested in keeping tourists happy then taking care of those the elect them and live in our community. Vote them out. Vote Yes on 21-203!
Cheryl Haley
Otter Rock
