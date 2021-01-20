If you think the short term vacation rental (STVR, VRD, or STR) problem does not affect you, you are wrong.
When your daughter and her family want to return to Lincoln County, there is nothing available to rent or buy. When Grandma wants to live near her family, there is nothing available. When the new nurse, mechanic, or teacher try to move to town, nothing is available. You can help. Go to www.15neighorhoods.com and print the signature sheet, sign and date twice, add your address and mail in.
What this does is get an initiative on the ballot for May to help return vacation rentals to monthly rentals.
Tourists will still come to Lincoln County but will stay in our hotels which need help desperately.
Reba Lovelady,
Waldport
