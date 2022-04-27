Two Lincoln County Democrats have filed formal complaints with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office against the campaigns of Republican candidates for county commissioner Carter McEntee and Mark Watkins, for their failure to file finance statements and report donations to his campaign.
Lincoln County Democrats chair Michael Gaskill, who filed one of the complaints, noted that McEntee’s violations appear especially egregious, citing the abundant and costly print, online and outdoor advertisements placed by McEntee’s campaign.
“Mr. McEntee has clearly been raising and spending many thousands of dollars without reporting a dime, in flagrant violation of state law,” Gaskill said. “The fact that he lied on record about this during the recent League of Women Voters Forum begs the question: what is he hiding and why, and how does he expect the voters of Lincoln County to trust him with our votes, let alone our budget?”
The complaints note that both candidates have placed large print and digital ads in local papers, sent out a county wide direct mailing, has produced a professional video, and has signs on every street corner. Just these visible expenses exceed $750. The complaint against McEntee notes that “Social media dialog (attached) from his campaign indicates either an ignorance, or disregard, for campaign finance laws.”
In Oregon, all contributions and expenditures related to any candidate, measure, or political party active in any election, including initiative, referendum, and recall petition drives, are required to be disclosed. Oregon law very clearly states that all campaign finance transactions are required to be filed electronically using the Secretary of State’s Oregon Elections System for Tracking and Reporting (ORESTAR).
The law specifies penalties for violations of these regulations. “The maximum civil penalty for the following offenses is $1,000 for failure to file a Statement of Organization within three business days of receiving a contribution or making an expenditure or failure to establish a dedicated campaign account within three business days of receiving a contribution or making an expenditure.
Campaign committees are exempt from reporting requirements if they expect to receive less than $750 in a calendar year. In his letter, Gaskill noted that the well-funded McEntee and Watkins campaigns have long exceeded those limits. Since the complaint was lodged, Watkins has filed an expenditure and donation report.
Commenting on the complaint, Michael Gaskill said, “These regulations were created to ensure transparency in our political process. It’s essential that voters know the source of campaign funding and whether special interest groups are attempting to exert influence on our government by installing candidates who would do their bidding. These regulations are especially important in non-partisan races in which the ideological leanings of a candidate, which may influence policy and decision-making, is not apparent from party affiliations. Carter McEntee’s campaign is clearly well-funded. Voters have a right to know where all that money is coming from.”
