My office has received several inquiries regarding the intergovernmental relationships between Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue and Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District. While I cannot comment on the Intergovernmental Agreements (ORS 190) in place between the two agencies, the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board has been asked to provide input regarding both fire districts and their involvement in the updated Lincoln County Fire Protection Mutual Aid Agreement.
The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board recently approved an updated Mutual Aid Agreement (February 2022). In addition to updating the decade-old document, this agreement more clearly defines minimum standards related to fire service personnel qualifications, minimum response requirements, and fire apparatus standards and equipment complements. The Fire Defense Board further agreed that these standards are to be maintained by each participating fire agency to meet the minimum requirements as approved, or at an equivalency, at the discretion of the Fire Chief of each participating agency.
The Mutual Aid Agreements of the past have served each fire agency well, and while strictly voluntary, these agreements have proven time and time again, if not daily, to be an absolute necessity Countywide. The Fire Defense Board fully endorses fire agencies in Lincoln County to participate in this agreement and to respond across jurisdictional boundary lines when able to do so without hindering local operational needs. The Fire Defense Board also expects Fire Chiefs and Fire Boards/Directors to ensure their personnel and equipment meetthe agreed-upon standards (or at an industry equivalency). These standards are in place to ensure rapid deployment of resources, maintain fireground operational readiness, and limit liabilities to and on behalf of each agency when responding to or receiving mutual aid assistance. These also help fireground commanders know the capabilities of responding resources and allow receiving agencies to task incoming personnel and equipment without delay.
The Fire Defense Board of Lincoln County does not police these standards and will not perform audits to confirm compliance. At no time will a fire agency be "written out" based on their ability to meet the agreement's standards unless specifically requested by an agency. I have yet to receive such a request and would strongly oppose any agency asking to be removed from this integral part of emergency response within Lincoln County. The reality of this approach remains that if agencies can't respond to outside mutual aid assistance as agreed with minimal standards, they shouldn't respond unless explicitly requested. This does not absolve other agencies from responding to assist those that can't meet the agreed standards; in fact, it highlights the importance of these agreements as written; to help those that need assistance.
The fire service is enveloped in deep traditions of honor and trust. We honor each other's word. We trust each other to look out for one another’s personnel. We trust each other to respond and assist when able. We trust each other to do the right thing for all of Lincoln County. We are a cooperative FIRE SERVICE, and that is what the public expects us to deliver.
