Many individuals have different experiences and motivations when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we are sharing those with readers over the coming weeks. If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/
“My son has Type 1 diabetes and celiac, which are autoimmune diseases and, at the time, neither of my two kids were eligible for vaccination. My wife and I had concerns about not exposing them and getting vaccinated seemed like a simple way for us to protect our family and our high-risk child in particular. We were able to get vaccinated in January because we are caregivers for someone with Type 1 diabetes. As soon as the boys were eligible, we were on the phone making appointments for them.
Another driver for my decision was my work. I am the marine superintendent for OSU ship operations and we perform sea-going research. Keeping my staff safe while they are underway on the ocean, sometimes away from shore for weeks, was a very big concern of mine throughout the pandemic.
The vaccine has proven important in my family for other reasons, too. I have two living grandparents in their 90’s and they both received their vaccine. When they caught the Delta variant, I know it was because of the vaccine that my two wonderful grandparents are still alive and living on their own.”
