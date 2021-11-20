Many individuals have different experiences and motivations when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we are sharing those with readers over the coming weeks. If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/
“I was super nervous to get the vaccine because I have anxiety, and I kept thinking about all of the unknown long-term effects. However, there are three reasons why I did it anyway.
The first is a selfish reason. I thought to myself ‘If I get COVID today, I could die in the next couple of weeks, but if I get the vaccine, the chances are much lower that I’ll get COVID or get a significant case.’ The risk seemed worth it to avoid all the complications of getting the virus.
Another reason is that I’m a Christian and I believe Jesus sacrificed everything for me on the cross. He calls us to live in a way that protects and helps our neighbor, even if that means taking a risk. If we are not willing to sacrifice for our neighbors, I believe we are really missing the point of our faith.
The final reason is that I want to dance again. I want to go back to regular life. We have so much evidence that vaccination will allow us to do that.”
