Many individuals have different experiences and motivations when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we are sharing those with readers over the coming weeks. If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/
“I work for a nonprofit and I see a lot of people, provide services for a lot of people. I was vaccinated for my own safety plus I didn’t want to go through the illness. I was just afraid that I was going to get COVID and I wanted to be alive for my family and my kids. And just to generally keep supporting my community.
Latino people never stopped working, they can’t just stop working. People would get sick from the virus and then miss work and income. If we don’t all get vaccinated, there is no end to this. It is crucial that we all do it or we’ll be in this situation for a while. With the knowledge we have right now, we know the vaccines work and it prevents a lot of grief and just generally helps everyone.”
