Welcome to the opinion page. It’s my personal favorite section of any newspaper. I believe it’s the forefather of online social media. Letters to the editor give a voice to people who might not otherwise have one and they open the door for public discussion. I haven’t contributed to this page beyond my introduction, and it’s probably time.
We have our policy for Letters to the Editor on this page. As much as we all want to live in a world where we all just get along, I’m actually quite OK with scorn. There are some things in life, some topics, some opinions, that do in fact deserve scorn, or at least a courteous dissection.
Sometimes, myself included, people are just wrong. They make mistakes. We live in our own bubbles and letters to the Editor are a good way to learn about each other to increase the size of our bubbles. Or to burst them.
I imagine there will be some changes to this page in the future, but I’m still getting to know the community and our readers. One thing that needs to be clear is that if an opinion is from The News Guard, or me, or of a particular person, it will have a byline. When I look back at previous issues, we have often had press releases from our elected officials (like today) with no byline. That may or may not continue, but frankly, sometimes it’s an issue of space.
Anything that’s in the paper as a whole without a byline was sent to us as a press release. Press releases are always promotional, some are just more eloquent in masking it (by the way, please wear a mask indoors in public. I know we’re all so tired of this.) But I’m grateful to be able to share the information sent in, especially as it is not feasible for me to do it all. This is a community newspaper in that it is created by the community for the community. I am always open to suggestions as to how to make that mission grow.
Part of that mission involves increasing awareness about our government and elected representatives. If someone were to reach out to declare their candidacy for any elected position where our readers will vote, I consider that news. And I’m going to put it in the paper. They may not have the slightest chance of winning, but that’s not for me to decide. However, when the press release announcing their candidacy is filled with what I consider rhetorical hyperbole (which is protected speech), it goes on the opinion page.
I have to ask myself if I would hold to that rule if Lord Buckethead, representing the Gremloids Party, campaigning to demolish a major city to make way for a space port, sent me a press release announcing his candidacy. After all, he has run for prime minister in the United Kingdom three times since 1987. After two seconds of soul searching, I must say that if he was on the ballot in this county, I would run it Most likely also on the opinion page, but that would depend on how it’s written. More likely, I’d want to interview him and write the article myself, but it’s just too hypothetical to say. Comic relief is permitted here.
Generally speaking, I do not edit the words of an elected official nor candidate. It’s one thing if there’s a typo or a misspelling, but if those people are looking for your support and to represent you, it’s not my job to try to make them look good nor bad. I want the readers to see them as they choose to write.
I thank you for your contributions to this page. They help make The News Guard better and help me to be a better editor. Ideally, they also make this a better community, even if it’s already pretty great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.